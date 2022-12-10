Jaguars vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back on the road on Sunday, taking on the hated Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. It’s a game a lot of Jaguars fans dread normally, but even more so after coming off a demoralizing blowout loss to the Detroit Lions and the injury to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is listed as questionable but expected to play.

On the flipside, the Titans are in the midst of a two-game losing streak as they welcome in the Jaguars. Typically, the Titans have had their way with the Jaguars in recent years, winning the past five matchups. The Titans will likely expect to once again beat up on the Jaguars to snap their losing streak and set their sights on locking up the AFC South as quickly as they can.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Dec. 11, 1:00 PM

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Odds: Jaguars are +3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook