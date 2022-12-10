Fans’ Confidence in Jaguars Declines

After Week 12’s victory against the Baltimore Ravens, 97% of fans thought the team was headed in the right direction. Following this week’s loss to the Detroit Lions, the amount of confidence has declined. Only 61% felt confident that the team was headed in the right direction.

This season has been a frustrating one, but most fans thought that Sunday’s game would have gone a lot differently than it did. Share with us in the comments what you think the team needs to work on to get back on the right track.

