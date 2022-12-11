Week 14 Best bets

Here are this week’s best bets -- odds via DraftKings Sportsbook -- as the 4-8 Jacksonville Jaguars (+3) face the 7-5 Tennessee Titans (-3).

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-18

Derrick Henry over 88.5 rushing yards (-125)

At the peak of his powers, Derrick Henry played his best football towards the end of each season. As opposing defenses wore down through the final stretch, Henry flipped a switch in the opposite direction -- especially against Jacksonville.

Over the past four seasons, Derrick Henry has run for 132 yards and two TDs per game against the #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/i368BhHDqR — Gus Logue (@gus_logue) December 11, 2022

However, Henry missed the final nine games of the 2021 season, and in the past month, he’s rushed for just 208 yards on 75 carries (2.8 yards per carry).

With that said, history -- both Henry’s against the Jaguars, as well as Jacksonville’s putrid performance against Detroit’s rushing attack just last week -- suggests Henry can right the ship on Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine over 30.5 receiving yards (-115)

I don’t know anything about this guy other than the fact that he’ll start for the Titans this week with Treylon Burks (concussion) ruled out. Tennessee’s receiver room is pretty grim, so Westbrook-Ikhine is likely to play just about every offensive snap.

On the other hand, I do know that the biggest hole in Jacksonville’s roster is cornerback depth. Tyson Campbell is the best defender on the team, and Darius Williams is fine in the slot, but opposing teams have had their way against all other members of the Jaguars secondary this season.

--

Unfortunately, DraftKings doesn't have any Jaguars offensive player prop bets on the board at the time of this writing (likely due to Trevor Lawrence’s toe injury).

