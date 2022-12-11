Jaguars vs Titans: Week 14 Live Blog

Today the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) are in Nashville to take on division rivals, the Tennessee Titans (7-5). The Jaguars are looking to end their eight year losing streak in Tennessee. Kickoff is at 1:00 EST at Nissan Stadium.

4:14: JAGUARS BREAK THE STREAK! Jaguars win 36-22!

3:52: Touchdown Titans. 36-22 Jacksonville.

3:42: Patterson is 3 for 3 today! 36-14 Jags.

3:38: Key recovers after a bad snap! Offense takes the field.

3:18: EVAN ENGRAM WITH A TOUCHDOWN! 33-14 Jaguars

3:01: Lawrence runs in a touchdown! 27-14 Jacksonville

2:35: Jaguars lead 20-14 at halftime.

2:31: TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS!!! 20-14 JAX

2:24: Josh Allen recovers the ball! Third turnover of the game.

2:16: Patterson makes another field goal 14-13 TEN.

2:04: Defense applies some pressure, causing a three and out for the Titans.

1:58: Patterson makes the field goal. 14-10 Tennessee.

1:49: Wingard with an interception!

Dewey Wingard intercepts Tannehill pic.twitter.com/AwaHyz61Bd — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 11, 2022

1:34: Titans score again. 14-7 Titans.

1:27: TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS!! JAX 7 - TEN 7

1:24: Smoot recovers a loose ball!!

1:19: Offense goes three and out.

1:13: The Titans score on the opening drive..

1:07:

Dewey is down on the turf after making a tackle on 3rd down — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 11, 2022

1:00: Jacksonville wins the toss and chooses to defer.

