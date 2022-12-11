Jaguars vs Titans: Week 14 Live Blog

Today the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) are in Nashville to take on division rivals, the Tennessee Titans (7-5). The Jaguars are looking to end their eight year losing streak in Tennessee. Kickoff is at 1:00 EST at Nissan Stadium.
It’s GAMEDAY in Nashville!#DUUUVAL | #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/8acKEer1Qq— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
4:14: JAGUARS BREAK THE STREAK! Jaguars win 36-22!
Bringing a dub back to #DUUUVAL!@net_acr | #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/vfjXTCEcws— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
3:52: Touchdown Titans. 36-22 Jacksonville.
3:42: Patterson is 3 for 3 today! 36-14 Jags.
3:38: Key recovers after a bad snap! Offense takes the field.
3:18: EVAN ENGRAM WITH A TOUCHDOWN! 33-14 Jaguars
The throw… the catch… @eazyengram | @Trevorlawrencee#ProBowlVote | #JAXvsTEN on CBS/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8BHtMIVOxH— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
3:01: Lawrence runs in a touchdown! 27-14 Jacksonville
That one’s for @jamalagnew @Trevorlawrencee | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/X6QK5NkAJc— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
2:35: Jaguars lead 20-14 at halftime.
2:31: TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS!!! 20-14 JAX
live broadcast pic.twitter.com/VXaRA8W4H9— Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 11, 2022
2:24: Josh Allen recovers the ball! Third turnover of the game.
.@OgBoobie_Shaq forces it out and @JoshAllen41_ secures the bag!#ProBowlVote | #JAXvsTEN on CBS/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/31MT0FgPAj— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
2:16: Patterson makes another field goal 14-13 TEN.
2:04: Defense applies some pressure, causing a three and out for the Titans.
1:58: Patterson makes the field goal. 14-10 Tennessee.
1:49: Wingard with an interception!
Dewey Wingard intercepts Tannehill pic.twitter.com/AwaHyz61Bd— Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 11, 2022
1:34: Titans score again. 14-7 Titans.
1:27: TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS!! JAX 7 - TEN 7
T-Law hits @eazyengram for six! #DUUUVAL— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
1:24: Smoot recovers a loose ball!!
OUR BALL! Travon gets the strip sack, Smoot on the recovery!#JAXvsTEN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/i3Sd2170me— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
1:19: Offense goes three and out.
1:13: The Titans score on the opening drive..
Dewey is down on the turf after making a tackle on 3rd down— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 11, 2022
1:00: Jacksonville wins the toss and chooses to defer.
#JAXvsTEN Inactives pic.twitter.com/lGTwZpnKUQ— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022
