Jaguars dominate Titans in Nashville, 36-22

The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Nashville to square off with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon and won by a final score of 36-22. It was a dominate performance for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars improve to 5-8 on the 2022 season, while the Titans fall to 7-6. It was also Jacksonville first win against Tennessee since 2019, and its first win in Nashville since 2013.

Tennessee received the ball to begin the game and proceeded to drive 76 yards in 10 plays, which was helped out by a couple of penalties called on the Jaguars. The possession was capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by running back Derrick Henry, and the Titans took a quick 7-0 lead.

Jacksonville went three-and-out on its first possession, and immediately punted the ball back to Tennessee. However, the Jaguars would step up defensively and get the football back to the offense.

On third-down-and-6, rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker came off the edge and strip-sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The free ball was recovered by Jacksonville defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot. The Jaguars took over in the Titans’ red zone at the 20-yard line.

Three plays later, the Jaguars found the end zone for the first time on the day. On a third-and-2 play, quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit tight end Evan Engram for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

The Jaguars and Titans were tied at 7-7 with 6:01 left to play in the first quarter.

Tennessee immediately responded with a touchdown drive of its own. A six-play, 75-yard drive that featured a 50-yard run by Henry was eventually finished off on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

The Titans regained the lead at 14-7 with 3:03 left to play in the first quarter.

Jacksonville’s next drive went just five plays before punting the ball back to Tennessee. However, the Jaguars would make a play on defense once again. Five plays into the possession for the Titans, Tannehill was intercepted by safety Andrew Wingard.

Jacksonville took over at its own 46-yard line and proceeded to drive 35 yards on seven plays. Kicker Riley Patterson ended the possession on a 37-yard field goal. The kick cut into the Titans’ lead, making it 14-10 with 8:52 left to play.

The Titans got the ball back and immediately went three-and-out. Tennessee punted the ball back to the Jaguars, which led to another field goal for Jacksonville. Patterson’s 43-yard kick made the score 14-13 with 3:10 remaining before halftime.

Tennessee’s next drive ended in disaster. After a 21-yard run by Henry to get down to Jacksonville’s 37-yard line, Henry lost the ball on the next play. Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman forced Henry to fumble, and the ball fell into the hands of outside linebacker Josh Allen.

Jacksonville took over at its own 22-yard line. It would take just six plays for the Jaguars to get into the end zone once again. A 23-yard pass from Lawrence to wide receiver Christian Kirk and an 18-yard connection between Lawrence and Engram helped move the team down the field.

The drive ended in dramatic fashion as Lawrence’s pass was tipped by Tennessee cornerback Roger McCreary and fell into the hands of wide receiver Zay Jones. Jones caught the ball of the deflection and keep both feet in bounds for a 20-yard touchdown.

The play was initially called incomplete, but overturned after official review. That gave the Jaguars a 20-14 lead, which would be the score at halftime.

The Jaguars thrived on turnovers in the first half, scoring 17 points off of three giveaways by the Titans.

Jacksonville got the ball back to start the second half and marched right down the field. An impressive 12-play, 72-yard drive was capped off on a one-yard touchdown run from Lawrence. The Jaguars took a 27-14 lead midway through the third quarter and never looked back after that.

A punt by Tennessee after just three plays gave the ball right back to the hot Jacksonville offense. The Jaguars wasted no time reaching the end zone once again, moving 63 yards on just five plays.

A 21-yard pass from Lawrence to Engram gave the Jaguars a commanding 33-14 lead with 3:07 remaining in the third quarter, The two-point conversion was not successful.

In the early fourth quarter, the Titans fumbled once again when Henry couldn’t cleanly take Tannehill’s handoff. The ball was recovered by Jacksonville outside linebacker Arden Key.

The Jaguars took over deep into Tennessee’s territory at the 30-yard line. However, the Titans would force a field goal attempt, which Patterson knocked through from 33 yards out. That gave the Jaguars a 36-14 lead with 10:52 left to play.

The Jaguars did not score the rest of the game, while the Titans added a touchdown from Tannehill to wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with 7:15 left on the clock. The two-point conversion was good, cutting Jacksonville’s lead to 36-22.

Jacksonville would hold on for the victory from there and leave Nashville with some positive momentum.

Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 yards, while completing 30 of out 42 passes (71.4 percent) with three touchdowns and zero turnovers. Engram led the Jaguars in receiving with 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns. It was a tough day on the ground for the Jaguars as Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 17 times for just 32 yards (1.9 yards per carry).

Tannehill completed 25 of out 38 passes (65.7 percent) for 254 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Henry rushed 17 times for 121 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown, but did most of his damage in the first half.

The Jaguars out-gained the Titans in total yardage 428-364. Jacksonville also generated four takeaways, while the Titans did not force a single turnover. The Jaguars recorded four sacks, while the Titans recorded zero.

Walker left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter. He did not return.

The Jaguars return home to TIAA Bank Field next week to take on the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX.