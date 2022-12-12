Jaguars vs Titans: Plays of the game

The Jacksonville Jaguars have delivered shocking results in the past three weeks of football. They followed a miraculous 28-27 comeback win over Baltimore with an embarrassing 40-14 loss at Detroit; then Jacksonville pulled out a third joker card last week in Tennessee by whopping its divisional rival Titans 36-22.

The Week 14 matchup began with six-minute Tennessee opening drive, capped by a Derrick Henry touchdown plunge. Then the Jaguars went three-and-out.

Any hope that Jacksonville entered the game with was quickly evaporating, but all of a sudden, Travon Walker bullied the momentum pendulum towards the opposite direction with a third down strip sack.

It was Jacksonville’s first of four turnovers on the day. The next two were the biggest plays of the game in terms of expected points added and win probability added, respectively (per rbsdm.com).

The Titans scored on its third possession and were marching down the field on its fourth, until Ryan Tannehill forced a throw on a quick-hitting slants concept.

Dewey Wingard intercepts Tannehill pic.twitter.com/AwaHyz61Bd — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 11, 2022

Andrew Wingard started in place of Andre Cisco (shoulder), and his interception on this play subtracted a game-high 5.8 expected points from the Titans offense.

On Tennessee’s sixth drive, right before halftime, a Shaquille Quarterman forced fumble literally fell into Josh Allen’s lap and added a game-high 15 percentage points to Jacksonville’s win probability.

#Jaguars linebacker Shaq Quarterman who really sparked the team at the end of the first half with a forced fumble on Derrick Henry.



He explains here what went on:



“There’s no way I’m gonna let my brothers make a tackle by themselves” pic.twitter.com/EmqtpmzXsM — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 12, 2022

An Arden Key fumble recovery on an aborted fourth quarter snap for Tennessee all but clinched the game. The Jaguars scored 20 points off four forced turnovers, and that was the difference on Sunday.