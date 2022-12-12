2022 NFL odds: Jaguars home underdogs to Cowboys in Week 15

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a massive rebound game on Sunday, dominating the Tennessee Titans in Nashville 36-22. It was a surprising game coming off an equally dominating loss to the Detroit Lions just a week prior, but despite looking like the typical Titans route of the Jaguars early on, Trevor Lawrence decided to announce his arrival to the NFL with a 368-yard four touchdown performance, including a wave good bye to Titans fans and a point to the scoreboard.

Despite the dominating win, the Jaguars open up as six-point dogs to the Dallas Cowboys at home. I wasn’t expecting the line to be what it was, in large part because the Cowboys slept walk through a 27-23 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, needing a touchdown in the last minute of the game to pull out the win. It looked like the Cowboys just expected to win by showing up.

Sunday, hopefully the Cowboys show up the same way for the Jaguars.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are a six-point underdog.

You can find all the NFL Week 14 odds with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.