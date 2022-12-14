Week 15 NFL power rankings

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Athletic: 17

NFL: 17

From Dan Hanzus:

Trevor Lawrence didn’t play like a quarterback with a bum toe on Sunday. The second-year passer continued to build on his hugely encouraging sophomore season, throwing for 368 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-22 win over the reeling Titans in Nashville. Lawrence’s top target was Evan Engram. Long an enigma during his time with the Giants, the tight end looked like a fully realized force in a monster 11/162/2 effort. The win moves Jacksonville within two games of Tennessee in the AFC South with four to play — still long-shot odds, but a situation worth monitoring. Lawrence and Co. are peaking at the right time.

The Ringer: 18

Yahoo Sports: 18

From Frank Schwab:

Trevor Lawrence is on a roll. Over the Jaguars’ past five games he has 1,362 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has had a 106.1 rating in four of those five games. There are still consistency concerns, but that’s probably overblown because he hasn’t had a sustained stretch like this. Lawrence might already be a star. Based on the past five games, it looks like he has arrived.

ESPN: 19

From Michael DiRocco:

It’s been a while since the Jaguars had an offense that ranked in the top half of the league, and it’s mainly because of how well QB Trevor Lawrence has played from November on. Since Week 9, he has led the NFL in completion percentage, is second in passer rating and is fourth in Total QBR, all while throwing 10 scoring passes and no interceptions.

Bleacher Report: 21