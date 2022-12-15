Trevor Lawrence Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

After an impressive 36-22 win against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Lawrence completed 30 out of 42 pass attempts for 368 yards and three passing touchdowns.

In a press conference yesterday, Lawrence spoke about his game play this season:

“I let the team down. I’ll never forget how I felt in that locker room and it was like, ‘I don’t want to feel like this anymore’… I don’t forget what’s been said & what people have written.”

“I let the team down. I’ll never forget how I felt in that locker room and it was like, ‘I don’t want to feel like this anymore’… I don’t forget what’s been said & what people have written.” @Trevorlawrencee on his struggles this season & playing with a chip on his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/rvtLTUhCRB — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 14, 2022

In addition to being named, AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Lawrence was also nominated for FedEX Air Player of the Week. The award is the longest sponsored NFL award. “Entering its 20th season, the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards will once again recognize the top NFL quarterbacks and running backs during the season.” Lawrence ended up losing to Jared Goff, but it’s clear that Lawrence’s game play has been elevated and becoming more consistent.

To learn more about the AFC Offensive Player of the Week click here

To learn more about the FedEx Players of the Week click here