Thursday Night Football 49ers vs. Seahawks Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football, this time Amazon Prime is bringing us to the west coast in a classic NFC West clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams are in the thick of the playoff race and despite all the injuries, the 49ers have some how still rallied off five wins in a row and currently favored to win their sixth in a row tonight against the Seahawks. If quarterback Brock Purdy can keep it rolling, the 49ers will continue to make noise as a Super Bowl favorite.

On the flipside the Seahawks have lost three of their last four, but can keep themselves alive in the playoff hunt with a win at home on Thursday Night Football.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Lumen Field

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video

Odds: 49ers by 3.5. Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 42.5