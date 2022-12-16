News Around the AFC South: Week 15

Jacksonville Jaguars
- Trevor Lawrence named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week.
- The Jaguars move up in the power rankings and are considered in the hunt for the playoffs.
- The Jaguars play this Sunday (December 18th) against the Cowboys at home. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.
Keep the main thing the main thing.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/slxDoyBb6Z— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 15, 2022
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans released outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and linebacker Joe Schobert.
- The Titans designated defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. to return to practice from Injured Reserve list.
- Linebacker Zach Cunningham returned to practice from Injured Reserve list.
- The Titans play this Sunday (December 18th) against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm EST.
#Titans Designate DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Return to Practice From Injured Reserve— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 15, 2022
Indianapolis Colts
- Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday announced that he is interested in pursuing the full time Head Coach position.
- DT McTelvin Agim was added to the practice squad, while WR Robert Foster was released.
- LB Shaquille Leonard was selected by teammates for the Ed Block Courage Award.
- The Colts play the Vikings this Saturday (December 17th) in Minnesota. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.
We have signed DT McTelvin Agim to the practice squad and released WR Robert Foster from the practice squad.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 15, 2022
Houston Texans
- RB Eno Benjamin was waived, while RB Gerrid Doaks was signed.
- QB Jeff Driskel was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
- WR D.J. Montgomery was added to the practice squad.
- The Texans take on the Chiefs this Sunday (December 18th) at home. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.
Thursday’s #KCvsHOU injury report. pic.twitter.com/LyCDmpxv3M— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 15, 2022
