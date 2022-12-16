 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News Around the AFC South: Week 15

By cnconnor
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Trevor Lawrence named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week.
  • The Jaguars move up in the power rankings and are considered in the hunt for the playoffs.
  • The Jaguars play this Sunday (December 18th) against the Cowboys at home. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.

Tennessee Titans

  • The Titans released outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and linebacker Joe Schobert.
  • The Titans designated defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. to return to practice from Injured Reserve list.
  • Linebacker Zach Cunningham returned to practice from Injured Reserve list.
  • The Titans play this Sunday (December 18th) against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm EST.

Indianapolis Colts

  • Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday announced that he is interested in pursuing the full time Head Coach position.
  • DT McTelvin Agim was added to the practice squad, while WR Robert Foster was released.
  • LB Shaquille Leonard was selected by teammates for the Ed Block Courage Award.
  • The Colts play the Vikings this Saturday (December 17th) in Minnesota. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.

Houston Texans

  • RB Eno Benjamin was waived, while RB Gerrid Doaks was signed.
  • QB Jeff Driskel was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
  • WR D.J. Montgomery was added to the practice squad.
  • The Texans take on the Chiefs this Sunday (December 18th) at home. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.

