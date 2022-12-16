Fans’ Confidence in Jaguars Rises

Following the loss to the Detroit Lions in week 13, the fans’ confidence in the team dropped to 61%. After last Sunday’s exciting 36-22 win over divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans, fans’ confidence in the Jacksonville Jaguars rose. We asked, and 98% of voters are confident that the team is headed in the right direction.

After a roller coaster of a season, the Jaguars are now considered in the hunt for the playoffs. Sunday’s match up against the Dallas Cowboys will be a tough one, and the Jaguars are considered the underdogs. Here’s hoping that the Jaguars can keep up this level of game play and continue to ride this wave of momentum. The Jaguars and Cowboys kickoff at 1:00 pm EST at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

Want to participate in future Reacts surveys? Sign up here and make your voice heard!