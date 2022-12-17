Jaguars vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a surprising and resounding victory last week on the road against hated rivals, the Tennessee Titans. On Sunday the Jaguars have a chance to keep that momentum and their lives in the 2022 NFL Playoff race alive when they welcome in the Dallas Cowboys.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the best game of his young career last week, throwing for over 380 yards with three touchdown passes and another rushing touchdown. He will look to follow that up with another good performance against a Cowboys team that has won four games in a row.

For the Cowboys, they’ll want to make sure they’re not sleep walking into another AFC South matchup like they did last week against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys needed a touchdown in the final minute of the game to complete their claw back and win over Houston, who kept pace with Dallas and actually led for most of the game.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: FOX

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Dec. 18, 1:00 PM

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Odds: Jaguars are +4, per DraftKings Sportsbook