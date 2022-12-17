Jaguars vs Cowboys: Friday injury report

Considering the extremely physical nature of football, injuries are a big deal in the NFL.

Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 5-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys.

Brandon Scherff (abdomen), Darious Williams (abdomen), Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and Travon Walker (ankle) all popped up on the injury report this week. Fortunately, Walker is the only player in jeopardy of missing the Cowboys game, as he’s the only Jaguars player who didn't practice at all this week.

Walker does have a non-zero chance to play, though.

#Jaguars OLB Travon Walker is here at practice today working off to the side. He’s dealing with a right ankle injury that’s kept him out of practice the last two days. pic.twitter.com/ONkZ7tqHi6 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 16, 2022

Travon Walker told me his ankle is feeling better and he did "some movement things and just things to get the feeling of my ankle" today in practice.



He says he hopes he plays on Sunday.#Jaguars — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) December 16, 2022

If Walker can’t go, Jacksonville will likely deploy a rotation including K’Lavon Chaisson, Dawuane Smoot, and Arden Key at outside linebacker across from Josh Allen.

Meanwhile, Andre Cisco (shoulder) and Chad Muma (ankle) are expected to return to the starting lineup. Trevor Lawrence (toe) was limited in practice out of precaution.

#Cowboys final injury report vs Jaguars:



Jake Ferguson out with concussion.



Dorance Armstrong questionable.



For #Jaguars:



Travon Walker questionable after not practicing at all this week due to high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/e9mNAk7UId — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 16, 2022

Jake Ferguson (concussion) is the only Cowboys player ruled out for Sunday. The rookie tight end has 16 catches for 139 yards and two scores this season. His absence may force Dallas into more 11 personnel (three wide receiver) looks, as opposed to keeping multiple tight ends on the field.

The Cowboys will also be welcoming former All-Pro tackle Tyson Smith (hamstring) back from injured reserve. He’s expected to start at right tackle after Terence Steele tore his ACL last week. First-round rookie Tyler Smith will continue to be Dak Prescott’s blindside protecter.