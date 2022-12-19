2022 NFL odds: Jaguars head to New York as underdogs

Another week for the Jacksonville Jaguars and another massive impressive win. The Jaguars followed up their dominating win over the Tennessee Titans with an impressive comeback win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, picking up the victory on a Rayshawn Jenkins pick-six after rallying back late in the game to tie it.

With the victory and another Titans loss, the Jaguars can now run the table and make the playoffs by winning the AFC South, which includes beating not only the Titans in the final game of the season at home, but also picking up a win this week on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Despite the Jaguars win over the Cowboys and the Jets loss and uncertainty at quarterback, Jacksonville still enters the game as the underdog.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are a one-point underdog.

You can find all the NFL Week 16 odds with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.