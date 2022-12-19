Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson likely out for remainder of 2022 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be without starting left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday. Robinson suffered a right meniscus injury in the overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

This is a big blow for an offensive line that had only given up 24 sacks in 14 games this season, which is the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Robinson has been good in pass protection this season, allowing just four sacks and 27 pressures on 558 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He has been called for eight penalties in 2022.

The Jaguars selected Robinson out of Alabama in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has since started 75 games for Jacksonville. Robinson was franchise tagged this past offseason in March before ultimately working out a longer-team deal with the team, signing a three-year extension worth $54 million in May.

Robinson has started all 14 games for the Jaguars this season. Second-year player Walker Little will replace Robinson in the starting lineup at the left tackle position.