Monday Night Football: Rams big dogs to Packers

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an NFC clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It’s probably going to be a cold day for the Rams both weather-wise and on the field, despite the late heroics from Baker Mayfield against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The reality is both of these teams are pretty poor this season and more or less are out of the playoffs for 2022. What this game is for however, is the Packers to try to continue to right the ship, finally ending their losing streak last week. It’s not totally outside of the realm they win out and sneak into the playoffs, but that won’t be possible if they can’t dispatch the Rams on Monday Night Football.

As it stands right now, the Packers are a seven and a half-point favorite.

