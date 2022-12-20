After scoring a late touchdown with a one-yard run by running back Frank Gore to take a 20-3 lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter, it was down to the final minutes of the game and the New York Jets needing a first down to secure their first win of the 2020 season.

Enter once again Frank Gore.

@nyjets finish off the Rams with this conversion. It’s only right that it ends in the hands of Frank Gore



Gore catches a short pass from Sam Darnold over the the middle and backs his way for the game clinching first down. The Jets did it! They finally won their first game of the 2020 season.

“Good thing we had a Hall of Fame running back in there that seems to make plays at the right time,” then Jets head coach Adam Gase said after the game.

“Before the play, I just told Sam [Bradford], ‘Watch me over the middle,’ ” Frank Gore told reporters. “[Rams linebacker Troy Reeder] ran and Sam looked and I was open. I wanted to make sure I caught the ball and secured the win.”

Not only did the first down by Gore secure the Jets first win of the season, it also pushed the Jets out of position for the first overall pick and let the Jaguars slide up. It put the Jaguars in the drivers seat to pick then Clemson’s star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Happy Frank Gore Day, Jacksonville.