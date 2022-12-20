Jets QB Zach Wilson to start Thursday against the Jaguars

The New York Jets have named Zach Wilson as its starter for this week’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Coach Saleh says WR Corey Davis and DL Quinnen Williams are trending in the right direction.



QB Zach Wilson will start Thursday. pic.twitter.com/5cxIkddmYn — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 20, 2022

The Jets benched Wilson earlier this season for Mike White. The five-year veteran started three games for New York this season, until he suffered rib injuries in Week 14, forcing the sophomore out of BYU back into action.

Wilson was drafted second overall in 2021, immediately after the Jaguars chose Trevor Lawrence. Today’s decision to start Wilson comes on the two-year anniversary of Frank Gore’s infamous first down conversion.

In the past two seasons, Wilson is 8-13 as a starter with a 15:17 touchdown-to-interception ratio; Lawrence is 9-22 with a 36:24 ratio.

Wilson has averaged a 55.4% completion percentage, 6.5 yards per attempt, and 71.8 passer rating; Lawrence has managed a 62.5% completion percentage, 6.5 yards per attempt, and 83.1 passer rating.

At this point in their careers, it’s clear that Gotham City got the short end of the stick in the 2021 NFL Draft order. The one distinction that Wilson does own, though, is head-to-head record.

The Jaguars fell to the Jets 26-21 last year in Week 16. Wilson threw for a touchdown and added another on the ground.

Lawrence was held scoreless to cap off a full month without throwing a touchdown.

In the past four weeks of this season, he’s thrown 11.

Lawrence is cooking, and the Jaguars are officially in the playoff hunt as division contenders. Jacksonville’s defense has to do a better job against Wilson the second time around to help the team reach its first postseason since 2017.