Week 16 NFL power rankings

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL: 11

From Dan Hanzus:

The Jaguars are for real. Doug Pederson’s team wiped out a 17-point second-half deficit and walked off the Cowboys on Rayshawn Jenkins’ dramatic pick-six in overtime. The 40-34 win served as the latest showcase for Trevor Lawrence’s sudden ascension to franchise star status, while also moving Jacksonville within a game of the death-spiraling Titans in an AFC South photo finish that no one saw coming. The Jaguars can put a tremendous amount of pressure on Tennessee with a prime-time win over the slumping Jets on Thursday Night Football. As for Lawrence: The 2021 No. 1 overall pick has a passer rating of 111.1 with 13 touchdown throws and one pick over his last five games, looking like one of the best quarterbacks in football during that stretch. It’s all happening.

The Ringer: 12

From Austin Gayle:

Trevor Lawrence has arrived. He is the league’s third-ranked quarterback in EPA per dropback since Week 9 and has almost single-handedly given the Jags a legitimate shot at winning the AFC South. Lawrence is developing into one of the league’s most prolific passers and is clearly elevating the skill position players around him. The Jaguars look like a more dangerous playoff team than others in the hunt with better records because of how Lawrence is playing right now.

Yahoo Sports: 12

From Frank Schwab:

The highlight of Sunday’s overtime win over the Cowboys was Trevor Lawrence looking like a future MVP. He was tremendous. But safety Rayshawn Jenkins had the game of his life too. He had 18 tackles and two interceptions, including a walk-off pick-six in overtime. What a performance.

