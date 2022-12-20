Jaguars vs Cowboys: Play of the game

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Dallas Cowboys in overtime this week, 40-34. To nobody’s surprise, the play of the game was Rayshawn Jenkins’s game-winning interception returned for a touchdown.

It was the biggest play of the game in terms of both expected points added (-8.6) and win probability added (52%) per rbsdm.com.

It was the 20th play made on the day by Jenkins, who finished with two interceptions and 18 tackles. According to CBS, he’s the first player in NFL history with such a stat line.

Sadly, it also came on a coverage bust. Both the veteran safety and defensive end Arden Key covered the wrong player, but it’s better to be lucky than good, right?

My guy @DariusJButler and I broke down Rayshawn Jenkins’ big day for the @Jaguars and how a mistake in coverage actually led to his walk-off pick-six!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/m0HW2uq2vE — Matt Hamilton (@MattHamilton25) December 20, 2022

This isn’t anywhere close to the first time that a coverage bust popped up on Jacksonville’s defensive film. The Cowboys also scored three first-half touchdowns and posted nearly 400 total yards of offense despite the loss.

This shouldn’t take away from the big plays that Jaguars defenders made in clutch moments, and especially not from Trevor Lawrence’s midseason breakout as a superstar quarterback. But Mike Caldwell’s unit still has plenty of work to do if the team has serious postseason hopes.