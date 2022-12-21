Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Jaguars Reacts Survey: Week 16 By Kyle Thele Dec 21, 2022, 5:31pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Jaguars Reacts Survey: Week 16 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SJLSQX/">Please take our survey</a> More From Big Cat Country Jaguars vs Jets: Wednesday injury report Rayshawn Jenkins Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week Jaguars vs Cowboys: Play of the game Week 16 NFL power rankings Jets QB Zach Wilson to start Thursday against the Jaguars Happy Frank Gore Day Jacksonville! Loading comments...
Loading comments...