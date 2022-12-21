Jaguars vs Jets: Wednesday injury report

Injuries are a big deal in any sport, but especially football, considering the physicality of the game and the size of team rosters.

Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-7 New York Jets.

Starting defenders Travon Walker and Foley Fatukasi are both out with ankle injuries. Walker will miss his second straight game, while Fatukasi will be sidelined for the third time this season.

Cam Robinson is also out after suffering a torn meniscus last week. He’ll miss the remainder of the season, and second-year pro Walker Little will replace him at left tackle.

Trevor Lawrence (toe), Andrew Wingard (shoulder), Chad Muma (ankle), Brandon Scherff (abdomen), and Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for Week 15. It’d be a surprise to see any of them fail to suit up for Thursday Night Football.

Injury report: Corey Davis should be good for Thursday now he’s back to full. Denzel Mims probably won’t play and Jeff Smith is a big question, so they might have to bring up Diontae Spencer or Irvin Charles from the PS to give them 5. #Jets pic.twitter.com/dgkyV7q5Ax — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 20, 2022

Mike White (ribs) is out for New York, meaning 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson will start his ninth game of the season against Jacksonville.

Star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is questionable after missing last week with a calf injury. Offensive tackles Duane Brown (shoulder) and George Fant (knee) were limited in practice this week but are expected to play.