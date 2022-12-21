 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaguars vs Jets: Wednesday injury report

By guslogue
/ new
Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Injuries are a big deal in any sport, but especially football, considering the physicality of the game and the size of team rosters.

Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-7 New York Jets.

Starting defenders Travon Walker and Foley Fatukasi are both out with ankle injuries. Walker will miss his second straight game, while Fatukasi will be sidelined for the third time this season.

Cam Robinson is also out after suffering a torn meniscus last week. He’ll miss the remainder of the season, and second-year pro Walker Little will replace him at left tackle.

Trevor Lawrence (toe), Andrew Wingard (shoulder), Chad Muma (ankle), Brandon Scherff (abdomen), and Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for Week 15. It’d be a surprise to see any of them fail to suit up for Thursday Night Football.

Mike White (ribs) is out for New York, meaning 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson will start his ninth game of the season against Jacksonville.

Star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is questionable after missing last week with a calf injury. Offensive tackles Duane Brown (shoulder) and George Fant (knee) were limited in practice this week but are expected to play.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...