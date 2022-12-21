Rayshawn Jenkins Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Rayshawn Jenkins had a record breaking game on Sunday during the Jacksonville Jaguars match up against the Dallas Cowboys. Jenkins broke NFL records with Sunday’s performance. He became the first player in history to register 18 tackles and 2 interceptions, one of which was the game winning pick six. This is Jenkins’ second season with the Jaguars and his sixth in the NFL. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

If you watched Sunday’s game, this accolade probably doesn’t come as a surprise and is well deserved. Jenkins was named sixth captain for this week’s upcoming game against the New York Jets. Kickoff is this Thursday (December 22nd) at 8:15 pm EST at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

To read more about Rayshawn Jenkins being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, click here.