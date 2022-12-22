Jaguars vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Another week of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, but this time it features the red hot Jacksonville Jaguars against the banged up New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Jaguars have been on a roll lately, winning three of their last four games while the Jets have lost three games in a row.

The Jaguars had another thrilling rally from behind win last week against the Dallas Cowboys and hope to carry that momentum on Thursday Night and continue to make their push to win the AFC South and wrangle it from the limping Tennessee Titans.

On the flip side, the Jets will be once again starting first-round pick Zach Wilson, who was benched in favor of injured Mike White a few weeks ago. Wilson so far in his NFL career has struggled, so much so that he ended up benched mid-way through his second season.

Both teams are locked in for potential play spots, so Thursday Night Football could end up a pseudo-elimination game.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Jets

Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Thursday, Dec. 22, 1:00 PM

Where: MetLife Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are +2, per DraftKings Sportsbook