Jaguars vs Jets: Best bets

Here are this week’s best bets -- odds via DraftKings Sportsbook -- as the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars face the 7-7 New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-21

Marvin Jones Jr. under 20.5 receiving yards (-120)

The veteran receiver had a solid showing last week: he caught one of Trevor Lawrence’s four touchdowns on the day, and his six targets were his most since Week 9.

However, Jones has also played fewer than 70% of offensive snaps in the past two months, and he hasn't cleared 22 yards in his past four games. The 32-year-old wideout is clearly fourth in line for targets behind Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram.

Above all else, the Jets secondary poses a huge mismatch. New York is the only team that’s allowed fewer than 1,000 yards to receivers lined up outside this year (per PFF). Jones will see a lot of action on the perimeter against D.J. Reed Jr. and Sauce Gardner -- and by action, I don't mean targets.

Christian Kirk over 4.5 receptions (+105)

Evan Engram over 4.5 receptions (+115)

With Gardner and Reed playing shutdown football as New York’s outside cornerbacks, the place to attack this defense is right down Broadway.

Christian Kirk and Evan Engram should benefit from mismatches presented in the middle of the field by the Jets, as well as quick high-percentage throws that are triggered by New York’s daunting pass rush, New Jersey’s expected weather (heavy rain and wind), and Jacksonville’s scheme.

Since the Jaguars' bye, a league-leading 63.9% of Trevor Lawrence's attempts have been under 2.5 seconds, per @TruMediaSports. (second: 58.1%)



On those throws: he's fifth in EPA/play (0.28) and YPA (7.4). Only Tua (7.57) has a higher aDOT (6.4) — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) December 20, 2022

Travis Etienne anytime touchdown scorer (+125)

The second-year running back hasn’t passed the pylon since Week 9, but Etienne bounced back last week with his first 100-yard rushing game in the same time span.

New York boasts a great defensive line that features 2022 Pro Bowl starter Quinnen Williams, who will return after missing last week with a calf injury. So Etienne may not chew up yardage with big gains, but he could take advantage of scoring opportunities presented by Jacksonville’s quick-hitting and white-hot offense.

