Jaguars vs Jets: Week 16 Live Blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) are in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (7-7). Following Sunday’s victory against the Dallas Cowboys, the Jaguars are considered underdogs in tonight’s match up. Kick off is at 8:15 pm EST.

11:10:

11:07: The Jets turn the ball over on downs.

10:57: Patterson makes the field goal! 19-3 Jaguars.

10:49: HERNDON WITH A TURNOVER!

10:43: Jaguars punt. Logan Cooke’s kick will be spotted at the one.

10:34: Defense makes a stop on fourth down! Jaguars take over.

10:24: 16-3 Jaguars at the end of the third.

10:17: Jaguars punt for the first time.

10:11: Jets punt.

10:04: Patterson makes the field goal! 16-3 Jaguars.

9:54: Jets start the second half with a three and out.

Al Michael’s has seen enough pic.twitter.com/AbnG4PDW9i — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) December 23, 2022

9:40: Devin Lloyd ends the half with an interception!

9:33: Patterson misses the field goal. Jets takeover.

9:27: Jets punt.

9:18: Patterson makes the field goal, bringing the score to 13-3.

9:10: Jets punt. Agnew recovers at the 12. 7 1⁄ 2 minutes left in the first half.

9:02: TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS! 10-3

8:50: Game is tied 3-3 at the end of the first.

8:40: Jets punt.

8:31: Patterson makes the field goal. 3-3

8:22: Cisco makes a big stop on third down. Jets make the field goal. 3-0 Jets.

Cisco comes up big with the sack on 3rd down!#JAXvsNYJ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/uJHnzDOlTk — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022

8:19: Ball is fumbled and Jets recover.

8:15: Jets win the toss and elect to defer.