Jaguars vs Jets: Week 16 Live Blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) are in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (7-7). Following Sunday’s victory against the Dallas Cowboys, the Jaguars are considered underdogs in tonight’s match up. Kick off is at 8:15 pm EST.
#JAXvsNYJ Inactives pic.twitter.com/d38qr0X6IA— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 22, 2022
J-A-G-S!— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022
11:07: The Jets turn the ball over on downs.
10:57: Patterson makes the field goal! 19-3 Jaguars.
10:49: HERNDON WITH A TURNOVER!
Foye forces it out, Herndon recovers!#JAXvsNYJ on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/AGZ62J5zqn— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022
10:43: Jaguars punt. Logan Cooke’s kick will be spotted at the one.
10:34: Defense makes a stop on fourth down! Jaguars take over.
10:24: 16-3 Jaguars at the end of the third.
Finish it.#JAXvsNYJ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0MvUq7ZZax— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022
10:17: Jaguars punt for the first time.
10:11: Jets punt.
10:04: Patterson makes the field goal! 16-3 Jaguars.
9:54: Jets start the second half with a three and out.
9:40: Devin Lloyd ends the half with an interception!
On top at the break.#JAXvsNYJ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/whcK1giPtI— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022
9:33: Patterson misses the field goal. Jets takeover.
9:27: Jets punt.
9:18: Patterson makes the field goal, bringing the score to 13-3.
Patterson nails it from 45 yards out!#JAXvsNYJ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/8Fh3yWj82l— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022
9:10: Jets punt. Agnew recovers at the 12. 7 1⁄2 minutes left in the first half.
9:02: TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS! 10-3
AIR LAWRENCE!#JAXvsNYJ on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/4ddjpWCS2h— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022
8:50: Game is tied 3-3 at the end of the first.
Tied up early.#JAXvsNYJ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/KXCiYcLUw2— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022
8:40: Jets punt.
8:31: Patterson makes the field goal. 3-3
8:22: Cisco makes a big stop on third down. Jets make the field goal. 3-0 Jets.
Cisco comes up big with the sack on 3rd down!#JAXvsNYJ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/uJHnzDOlTk— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022
8:19: Ball is fumbled and Jets recover.
8:15: Jets win the toss and elect to defer.
