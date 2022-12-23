Jaguars vs Jets: Play of the game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one step closer to a 2022 playoff berth after defeating the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

The challengers of the AFC South’s divisional crown scored 19 points in stormy conditions against a top-10 defense in East Rutherford. The Jets managed just 227 yards of total offense and three points -- and Jacksonville’s offense was to blame for botching the shutout.

On the first drive of the game, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams beat Tyler Shatley and sacked Trevor Lawrence, forcing a fumble and putting New York in immediate field goal range.

.@nyjets @QuinnenWilliams makes this play on the games 3rd play of this game. Wish there was more to see; more to show; more to breakdown…but the @jaguars were better in every phase for the next 58 1/2 minutes #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/TgpWuc7mOJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 23, 2022

It was the biggest play of the game in terms of both expected points added (-5.1) and win probability added (14%) per rbsdm.com.

The Jets actually lost yardage on the ensuing drive before kicking a 37-yard field goal. Zach Wilson was pulled from the game in the third quarter after New York gained just 44 total yards and three first downs through its first seven possessions.

Jacksonville may have caused the end of the Zach Wilson era in the Big Apple. On the other hand, Trevor Lawrence threw for 229 yards while adding 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

It’s not often that the Jaguars play so well that the game gets a bit boring, but that’s what happened on Thursday night (minus the Quinnen Williams strip-sack). Jacksonville will play in Houston next week coming off a reassuring victory and extra rest.