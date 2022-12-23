Jaguars dominate Jets on Thursday Night Football

It was always the Jags.

My friends and I said this to each other with a stupid grin on our face for the last five minutes of Thursday Night Football’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. The Jaguars dominated the game in a 19-3 victory, furthering themselves to the 2022 playoffs.

It was always the Jags.

There was definitely concern on the very first drive of the game, as Trevor Lawrence was sacked by the freshly returned Quinnen Williams, fumbling the ball and immediately spotting the Jets offense inside the redzone. Thankfully for the Jaguars, we now know that Lawrence was just being charitable to his draft classmate Zach Wilson, gifting the Jets three points for Christimas.

The rest of the game was just the Jaguars dominating the Jets on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars offense grinded out an outstanding Jets defense, living on field goals and Lawrence catching the defense slipping with his legs to pick up first downs.

On the defensive side of the ball the Jets offense was hamstrung by Zach Wilson at quarterback, who looked like he absolutely did not want to be there every time the camera keyed on his face after another missed pass or dropped interception. The only time the Jets offense even looked alive was when the Jets brought in practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler and ran basically a sandlot offense that eventually petered out.

With the win the Jaguars maintain their control of their own path to the AFC South crown.

It was always the Jags.