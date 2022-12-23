Jaguars Fans’ Confidence is at a High

Following Sunday’s 40-34 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, we asked if you thought the Jacksonville Jaguars were headed in the right direction, and 99% of voters voted yes. Last week, 98% of voters felt confident. It’s rare to feel this confident this late in the season that the Jaguars are headed in the right direction.

At the beginning of the season, many would not have thought that the Jaguars would potentially make the playoffs, let alone perhaps win the division. After last night’s win in New Jersey against the New York Jets, it is clear that the Jaguars are headed in the right direction. The team has won more games this week than they had last year under Urban Meyer. The Jaguars have a ten day period until their next game against the Houston Texans. The team was able to break the eight year losing steak in Tennessee, so here’s hoping that they can break the Texans losing streak. Kickoff is Sunday, January 1st at 1:00 pm EST in Houston at NRG Stadium.

