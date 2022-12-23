 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dawuane Smoot may have torn Achilles, per report

By Alfie Crow
NFL: International Series-Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a huge win on Thursday Night football against the New York Jets, however they may have lost an important defensive lineman for the rest of the season. According to some reports, veteran defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot may have been lost for the season.

Lat when the game was already over, Smoot was lined up as a standing pass rusher and as soon as the ball was snapped and Smoot planted his foot to drive forward, he collapsed to the ground. I had a bad gut feeling it was an Achilles injury based on how he went down and it appears that could be the case.

It’s a tough blow for the Jaguars as they’re making their playoff push, as Smoot is an important rotational defensive lineman for the team, but also it’s rough because it’s at minimum a year long injury for a player slated for free agency and having a nice season.

Nothing official on Smoot at this time, but it looks like it’s going to be it for him for 2022.

