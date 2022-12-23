Dawuane Smoot may have torn Achilles, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a huge win on Thursday Night football against the New York Jets, however they may have lost an important defensive lineman for the rest of the season. According to some reports, veteran defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot may have been lost for the season.

#Jaguars standout DL Dawuane Smoot is feared to have torn his Achilles in last night's win over the #Jets at MetLife Stadium, source said. He's been an interior force for them, one of their best defensive linemen. He's getting an MRI this morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2022

Lat when the game was already over, Smoot was lined up as a standing pass rusher and as soon as the ball was snapped and Smoot planted his foot to drive forward, he collapsed to the ground. I had a bad gut feeling it was an Achilles injury based on how he went down and it appears that could be the case.

It’s a tough blow for the Jaguars as they’re making their playoff push, as Smoot is an important rotational defensive lineman for the team, but also it’s rough because it’s at minimum a year long injury for a player slated for free agency and having a nice season.

Nothing official on Smoot at this time, but it looks like it’s going to be it for him for 2022.