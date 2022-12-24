NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups for Week 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to breath life into their season this week, picking up a dominating 19-3 win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. It was a game that many Jaguars fans were nervous about, could the build off the huge momentum in toppling the Dallas Cowboys in overtime.

Sure enough, they did it. It also placed the Jaguars firmly in the driver’s seat for the AFC South title race. All they need to do now is keep winning and they’re in. The team quickly went from the outside looking in to the favorites to win the division.

It’s an interesting week for the NFL as teams start to separate the playoff contenders to the draft order watchers.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 16. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.