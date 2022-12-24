 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South

By guslogue
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season really couldn’t have gone any better for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They started the week by beating the New York Jets, 19-3, on Thursday Night Football. Trevor Lawrence led Jacksonville to a reassuring victory that may have caused the end of the Zach Wilson era in New York.

On Sunday, the Texans beat the Titans to put Jacksonville in the driver’s seat for the division.

The Jaguars and Titans are both 7-8 with two games remaining in the regular season. Jacksonville currently holds the record breaker, as they won the first head-to-head matchup earlier this month. Whoever wins the Week 18 battle between these two teams, though, will win the division and host a playoff game.

Trevor Lawrence and co. are very much on the come up, having won three games in a row and five of their last seven. Tennessee, on the other hand, has lost five in a row and is playing without its starting quarterback in Ryan Tannehill. The Titans have averaged 15.2 points per game in their current losing streak, including a 14-point performance this week.

