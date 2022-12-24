The Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season really couldn’t have gone any better for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They started the week by beating the New York Jets, 19-3, on Thursday Night Football. Trevor Lawrence led Jacksonville to a reassuring victory that may have caused the end of the Zach Wilson era in New York.

"Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season."@JayGlazer has the latest on the Jets QB situation and when we can expect to see Jalen Hurts back on the field ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gmAqUczfue — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2022

On Sunday, the Texans beat the Titans to put Jacksonville in the driver’s seat for the division.

The Jaguars and Titans are both 7-8 with two games remaining in the regular season. Jacksonville currently holds the record breaker, as they won the first head-to-head matchup earlier this month. Whoever wins the Week 18 battle between these two teams, though, will win the division and host a playoff game.

Trevor Lawrence and co. are very much on the come up, having won three games in a row and five of their last seven. Tennessee, on the other hand, has lost five in a row and is playing without its starting quarterback in Ryan Tannehill. The Titans have averaged 15.2 points per game in their current losing streak, including a 14-point performance this week.

‘Tis the season, after all https://t.co/dlupdfVSwP — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 24, 2022

Old tweets that age poorly are just the best, aren’t they?