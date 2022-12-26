2022 NFL odds: Jaguars head to Houston as favorites

Another week for the Jacksonville Jaguars and another massive impressive win. The Jaguars cemented their control of the AFC South with a road win on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets and hope to continue to control their own destiny on the road this week against the Houston Texans.

It’s been a whirlwind since the Jaguars lost to the Denver Broncos in London, winning five of their last seven games, including three a row to take advantage of a faltering Tennessee Titans team and claw their way into first place in the AFC South. If the Jaguars can get it done on the road once again against the Houston Texans, a team the Jags lost to earlier in the year, they can ride the momentum into the final week and showdown for the AFC South crown.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are a four-point favorite.

You can find all the NFL Week 16 odds with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.