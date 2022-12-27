NFL Week 16 power rankings

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL: 9

From Dan Hanzus:

The Jaguars remain on the come-up. Jacksonville looked like the better, more prepared team in the wind and rain of the Meadowlands on Thursday night, coasting to a 19-3 win — their first prime-time road victory in 22 years. Trevor Lawrence easily outplayed Zach Wilson in a showdown of the top two overall picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, while the improving Jags defense allowed a single field goal on a drive that started deep in their own territory. Now tied in the standings with the lifeless Titans, the Jags feel like a team destined to win the AFC South. What a difference a year makes.

The Ringer: 10

From Austin Gayle:

Trevor Lawrence put on a show against the vaunted Jets defense on Thursday in consistent rain and cold winds. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 229 yards and finished Week 16 eighth in EPA per dropback among starters. That Lawrence could play so well in those conditions is a sign that the Jags are equipped for some competitive January football.

Yahoo Sports: 10

From Frank Schwab:

This sentence was inconceivable five weeks ago, but at this point it would be a huge disappointment if the Jaguars don’t win the AFC South. All they have to do is win a home game against the Titans, whose quarterback will be overmatched rookie Malik Willis or Ryan Tannehill rushing back from ankle surgery. This is their division to lose.

The Athletic: 11

From Bo Wulf:

Winners of four of their last five, the Jaguars are now in the pole position in the AFC South as Doug Pederson’s long-term plan of not being Urban Meyer seems to be paying off. If it can beat the Titans in Week 18, Jacksonville will make the playoffs for the first time since 2017, when Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl. Best of all, Trevor Lawrence looks like an ascending superstar. The Jaguars offense ranks seventh in weighted DVOA and only Jared Goff, of all people, has a better EPA per dropback over the last five games.

ESPN: 12

From Michael DiRocco:

The loss to the Broncos on Oct. 30 is what sparked Trevor Lawrence’s turnaround. He threw two interceptions that day, one in the end zone and another on the first play of the Jaguars’ final possession inside of two minutes remaining. Lawrence said recently he never wants to feel like that after a game again and that it “kind of flipped a switch in me.” Since that defeat, the Jaguars are 5-2, Lawrence is second in the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating and fifth in Total QBR, and he has thrown for 1,909 yards and 14 TDs with one interception. And the Jaguars have a shot to win the AFC South.

Bleacher Report: 12