Jaguars Week 17 Roster Moves

We have made the following roster moves: https://t.co/Dmdp6VWWwp — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 26, 2022

Ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made a few roster changes this week. In upsetting news, Offensive Lineman Cam Robinson and Defensive Lineman Dawuane Smoot were placed on the Injured Reserved List. Robinson injured his right meniscus during the Jaguar’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Smoot suffered a season ending injury during the New York Jets game with a torn Achilles.

We have signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad and LS Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad.https://t.co/VbzGNQNKr5 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 28, 2022

In more uplifting news, the Jaguars signed Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster and Long Snapper Garrison Sanborn to the Practice Squad. Ledbetter previously played for the Detroit Lions and was acquired by the Jaguars during week 9. He made his 2022 season debut during Thursday’s win against the Jets. Veteran Long Snapper, Sanborn, has previously played for the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the San Francisco 49ers.

To read more about Cam Robinson and Dawuane Smoot, click here.

To read more about Jeremiah Ledbetter and Garrison Sanborn, click here.