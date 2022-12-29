Thursday Night Football Cowboys vs. Titans Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football, this time Amazon Prime is bringing us to the east coast for an interesting matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans that should have some playoff implications, but one team feels like they’re already dead in the water.

The Cowboys rebounded from their stunning overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a gutty win over division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, last week. This week they can cement themselves further for the playoffs with a win over the Titans.

On the flipside the are in a complete downward spiral. The Titans appeared as if they were going to run away with a soft AFC South division title crown, but have dropped five games in a row, including games to the Jaguars and Houston Texans, and are now two touchdown dogs at home. On top of that the Titans are going to be starting recently signed practice squad quarterback Josh Dobbs over Malik Willis.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Nissan Stadium

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video

Odds: Cowboys by 14. Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 40