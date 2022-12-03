Jaguars vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a big time home win, a game that inspired a lot of confidence from the fans going forward, against the Baltimore Ravens. It appeared it was going to be another game where the Jaguars played it extremely close, but ultimately fell short in the fourth quarter, especially after the injury to Travis Etienne.

Not so fast.

Trevor Lawrence took control of the Jaguars offense late in the game and rallied the team from behind, including converting a go-ahead two-point conversion with seconds left on the clock.

Sunday against a plucky Detroit Lions team, the Jaguars will be looking to carry that momentum to pull themselves to five wins on the season and potentially stay alive, albeit an extreme outside chance, in the 2022 NFL playoff race.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Lions

Live Stream: FOX

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 1:00 PM

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Odds: Jaguars are -1, per DraftKings Sportsbook