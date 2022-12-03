The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season for fans. All but one of their losses this season has been by a single score and in all of those games, including the one they lost by 10, they had chances to win. On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, it looked like it was going to be another one of those frustrating losses.

Luckily for those who stuck around, it wasn’t. It was a classic finish that saw Trevor Lawrence rally from behind, pickup a clutch touchdown and two-point conversion to win the game.

Naturally, in this week’s Reacts survey, 97% of Big Cat Country readers said they are confident in the team’s direction headed into Week 14.

While the belief was the Jaguars were very unlikely to make a playoff push in 2022 with how the season has gone so far, the last few weeks have actually gotten the Jaguars to still be considered “in the hunt”.

If you go by the polls, you can see that confidence in the Jaguars in 2022 is at an all-time high and they can keep it going with another win this week.

Want to participate in future Reacts surveys? Sign up here and make your voice heard!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.