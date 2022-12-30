News Around the AFC South: Week 17

- Jaguars elevate Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter to the Active Roster and sign veteran Long Snapper Garrison Sanborn to the Practice Squad.
- Kicker Riley Patterson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
- Jaguars take first place in the AFC South.
- Defensive Lineman Dawuane Smoot and Offensive Lineman Cam Robinson were added to the Injured Reserve List.
- The Jaguars play the Houston Texans Sunday January 1st at 1:00pm EST in Houston at NRG Stadium.
Congratulations to @swaggy_t1, this year’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award! pic.twitter.com/mrgLd9vbqi— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 29, 2022
Houston Texans
- After 12 seasons in the NFL, former Texan J.J. Watt announced his retirement.
- The Texans beat the Tennessee Titans 19-14 on Christmas Eve.
- The Houston Texans face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in NRG Stadium on Sunday, January 1st. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.
Nothing but love and respect for one of the best to ever do it in H-Town— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 27, 2022
We can't wait to celebrate your legacy soon. pic.twitter.com/xsjejwcnlt
- The Colts released Tight End Dominique Dafney from the Practice Squad and signed Wide Receiver Keke Coutee to the Practice Squad.
- CB Isaiah Roberts was placed on the Injured Reserve List and elevated CB Darrell Baker to the Active Roster. CB David Vereen was added to the Practice Squad.
- The Colts play the New York Jets on Sunday January 1st at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.
We have signed WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad and released TE Dominique Dafney from the practice squad.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 29, 2022
Tennessee Titans
- Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Linebacker Zach Cunningham, and Edge Rusher Bud Dupree were added to the Injured Reserve List.
- Outside Linebacker Sam Okuayinonu, Running Back Jonathan Ward, and Inside Linebacker Andre Smith were elevated to the Active Roster.
- The Titans lost to the Cowboys last night 27-13
Final #DALvsTEN pic.twitter.com/6cgeB3DNaZ— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 30, 2022
