News Around the AFC South: Week 17

By cnconnor
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans

  • After 12 seasons in the NFL, former Texan J.J. Watt announced his retirement.
  • The Texans beat the Tennessee Titans 19-14 on Christmas Eve.
  • The Houston Texans face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in NRG Stadium on Sunday, January 1st. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.

Indianapolis Colts

  • The Colts released Tight End Dominique Dafney from the Practice Squad and signed Wide Receiver Keke Coutee to the Practice Squad.
  • CB Isaiah Roberts was placed on the Injured Reserve List and elevated CB Darrell Baker to the Active Roster. CB David Vereen was added to the Practice Squad.
  • The Colts play the New York Jets on Sunday January 1st at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.

Tennessee Titans

  • Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Linebacker Zach Cunningham, and Edge Rusher Bud Dupree were added to the Injured Reserve List.
  • Outside Linebacker Sam Okuayinonu, Running Back Jonathan Ward, and Inside Linebacker Andre Smith were elevated to the Active Roster.
  • The Titans lost to the Cowboys last night 27-13

