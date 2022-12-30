98% of Jaguars Fans are Confident in the Direction of the Team

Despite, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 19-3 victory against the New York Jets and taking the lead of the AFC South, fan confidence dropped by 1%. Last week we asked if you were confident that the team was headed in the right direction, and 99% of voters voted yes.

In previous seasons, it would be rare to see confidence so high in the team this late in the season. It is unclear what caused the confidence to drop, but from the outside looking in, it seems that the Jaguars are headed in the right direction. Here’s hoping that the Jaguars can show the 2% of voters that are not confident that they are headed in the right direction. The Jaguars face off against the Houston Texans this Sunday, January 1st. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want to participate in future Reacts surveys? Sign up here and make your voice heard!