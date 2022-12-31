Jaguars vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Houston on Sunday to take on the Texans in another AFC South clash. The Jaguars are riding high, winning their last three games in a row, including one over the Tennessee Titans, which has put the Jaguars firmly in the drivers seat to win the divisions and make the playoffs.

Early in the year when the two teams met, the Jaguars lost a brutal game 13-6 to the Texans, which was the spark for their losing streak coming off a tough loss to the Eagles. In that game the Jaguars offense just simply couldn’t score points and eventually lost the attrition battle to the Texans.

Lately however, the Jaguars just can’t stop scoring points, so the expectation that it should be a much different ball game.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, 1:00 PM

Where: NRG Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are 3 point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook