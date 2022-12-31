Etienne and Patterson Awarded with Honors

The accolades for the Jacksonville Jaguars players this month keep rolling in. This month alone, we’ve seen Safety Rayshawn Jenkins named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and Quarterback Trevor Lawrence named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, along with being nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week twice. This week the team made franchise history when Kicker Riley Patterson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. This is the first time that three Jaguars Players have been awarded AFC Player of the Week in three different categories three weeks in a row.

This week, we also saw Running Back Travis Etienne win the Ed Block Courage Award. The winner is chosen by their teammates based upon the player’s service to their community, courage, ability to overcome adversity, and inspiration. The Ed Block Courage Awards will take place in April 2023. It’s no surprise that it is seemingly awards season in Jacksonville. We’ve recently seen the team winning more and doing great things in the community. Perhaps next week, the team will win another AFC Player of the Week award after their match up against the Houston Texans.

Congratulations to @swaggy_t1, this year’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award! pic.twitter.com/mrgLd9vbqi — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 29, 2022

To learn more about the Ed Block Courage Award, click here.