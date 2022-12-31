NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups for Week 17

As we inch closer to the end of the 2022 NFL Season the playoff picture is starting to come into shape and the finish line is there for all to see. For the Jaguars case, they simply just have to keep winning and they’re in via being the AFC South Champions.

Elsewhere around the league there are some teams who really need help to make it to the playoffs via the Wild Card, no matter if they keep winning. For example, the Washington Commanders can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions or a loss or tie by the Green Bay Packers.

Those are the stressful scenarios you don’t want to be in, so thankfully for the Jaguars it’s just keep winning baby.

