Week 13 Best bets

Here are this week’s best bets -- odds via DraftKings Sportsbook -- as the 4-7 Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5) face the 4-7 Detroit Lions (-1.5).

Last week: 2-1

Season: 16-15

Teaser: Jaguars +7.5 and over 45 points (-120)

Trevor Lawrence has been cooking and the Lions rank dead last in both yards per play allowed and Expected Points Added per play allowed. Kansas City is the only team to beat Jacksonville by over eight points this year, and this week’s matchup at Detroit should be high-paced.

ICYMI, checked out games to target and avoid from a play-volume perspective.. https://t.co/rjNUrGBM8Z pic.twitter.com/TpTEN2LNPQ — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) December 1, 2022

The Jaguars and Lions rank eighth and 11th, respectively, in neutral situation pace (per Football Outsiders). More plays means more opportunities for points, which I’m expecting a lot of on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence over 22.5 completions

The sophomore quarterback has completed 23-plus passes in seven of 10 games this season (excluding Week 4 in hurricane conditions). Even if this contest gets out of hand in Jacksonville’s favor, Lawrence has been dialed-in on quick concepts and should complete a high number of throws against arguably the worst defense in the league.

Christian Kirk over 5.5 receptions (+115)

Have I mentioned that the Lions are bad on defense? Lawrence picked apart weak links in Baltimore’s secondary last week, which resulted in a career day for Zay Jones. I think he’ll be able to look to top dog Christian Kirk early and often against a Lions secondary with nothing but weak links.

Travis Etienne over 64.5 rushing yards (-115)

Anyone who bet on Travis Etienne last week was likely irate at coach Doug Pederson for holding the star back out after he twisted an ankle early in the game.

However, Pederson has also been adamant that it was simply a safety precaution, and both the coach and player have said Etienne should be good to go this week. The fact that Darrell Henderson is a healthy scratch boosts my confidence that Etienne is ready to resume a full workload.

D.J. Chark over 2.5 receptions (-120)

Step aside, Marvin Jones. This week’s revenge game storyline belongs to former Jaguar receiver D.J. Chark, who spent the duration of his rookie contract in Jacksonville. He should be able to capitalize against his former team with Shaq Griffin, Tre Herndon, and Andre Cisco all out on Sunday.

Jamo returning and Chark revenge game with Dewey and/or Rayshawn back deep, should be fun https://t.co/mBKAjjl2DG — Gus Logue (@gus_logue) December 4, 2022

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.