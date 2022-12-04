Jaguars vs Lions: Week 13 Live Blog

Today the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions (4-7) for their Week 13 Matchup. Kick off is at 1:00 PM EST at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
#JAXvsDET Inactives pic.twitter.com/GgGNxZtqxK— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2022
LET’S GO!!!
LIVE BLOG TIME
3:55:
December 4, 2022
3:51: The Jaguars offense takes the field with Beathard
3:46: Lions with another touchdown.. 40-14, Lions.
3:35: The Jaguars bring out the punting unit.
3:29: The defense makes a stop on third down, forcing the Lions to kick a field goal. 33-14, Lions.
3:19: End of the third. Jags 14 Lions 30
One more to go.#JAXvsDET | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/1l9IVza1ci— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2022
3:11: TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS!! Agnew runs in the two point conversion!!
Trevor and Engram link up for six!#JAXvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/XhX0WTu9C2— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2022
3:00: Lawrence takes the field with the offense
2:56: The Lions start the third quarter off with a touchdown. 30-6, Lions.
2:45: The Jaguars kick off to start the second half
2:31: A ten second run off brings us to halftime.
Halftime#JAXvsDET | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/36OEn2E92x— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2022
2:30:
#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is down on the field holding in pain after getting sacked by. James Houston IV.— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 4, 2022
2:26: The Lions score a field goal, making the score 23-6
2:24:
Chad Muma with the sack— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 4, 2022
2:13: Patterson brings it to a two score game with a field goal!
Patterson adds another field goal.#JAXvsDET | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fmWj6IngfW— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2022
2:11: Kirk with a much needed first down!! A pick up of 25 yards.
2:04: 20-3, Lions
1:51: Lions - 17, Jaguars - 3
1:50: Oluokun with the PRESSURE on third down
1:39:
One down.#JAXvsDET | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/XHy6dzzft3— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2022
1:34: Punting unit is brought out
1:26: The Lions score their second touchdown of the first quarter, making the score (14-3)
1:19: Patterson makes a 31 yard field goal!
Field goal, Jaguars— John Oehser (@JohnOehser) December 4, 2022
Riley Patterson 31 FG, 7:42 remaining 1Q
Lions 7, Jaguars 3
1:16: Agnew with the first down on 4th&1!!
1:15: Kirk with a big catch and run for 37 yards and a first down!!
1:09: The Lions take an early lead with a touchdown
Somehow St Brown was able to see this one in!— Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 4, 2022
Hot potato pic.twitter.com/hrEL6dBjnK
1:04: Lions defense recovers the ball after Etienne fumbles
1:02: The Lions win the toss and defer
Loading comments...