Jaguars vs Lions: Week 13 Live Blog

Today the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions (4-7) for their Week 13 Matchup. Kick off is at 1:00 PM EST at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

LET’S GO!!!

LIVE BLOG TIME

3:55:

3:51: The Jaguars offense takes the field with Beathard

3:46: Lions with another touchdown.. 40-14, Lions.

3:35: The Jaguars bring out the punting unit.

3:29: The defense makes a stop on third down, forcing the Lions to kick a field goal. 33-14, Lions.

3:19: End of the third. Jags 14 Lions 30

3:11: TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS!! Agnew runs in the two point conversion!!

Trevor and Engram link up for six!#JAXvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/XhX0WTu9C2 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2022

3:00: Lawrence takes the field with the offense

2:56: The Lions start the third quarter off with a touchdown. 30-6, Lions.

2:45: The Jaguars kick off to start the second half

2:31: A ten second run off brings us to halftime.

2:30:

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is down on the field holding in pain after getting sacked by. James Houston IV. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 4, 2022

2:26: The Lions score a field goal, making the score 23-6

2:24:

Chad Muma with the sack — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 4, 2022

2:13: Patterson brings it to a two score game with a field goal!

2:11: Kirk with a much needed first down!! A pick up of 25 yards.

2:04: 20-3, Lions

1:51: Lions - 17, Jaguars - 3

1:50: Oluokun with the PRESSURE on third down

1:39:

1:34: Punting unit is brought out

1:26: The Lions score their second touchdown of the first quarter, making the score (14-3)

1:19: Patterson makes a 31 yard field goal!

Field goal, Jaguars



Riley Patterson 31 FG, 7:42 remaining 1Q



Lions 7, Jaguars 3 — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) December 4, 2022

1:16: Agnew with the first down on 4th&1!!

1:15: Kirk with a big catch and run for 37 yards and a first down!!

1:09: The Lions take an early lead with a touchdown

Somehow St Brown was able to see this one in!

Hot potato pic.twitter.com/hrEL6dBjnK — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 4, 2022

1:04: Lions defense recovers the ball after Etienne fumbles

1:02: The Lions win the toss and defer