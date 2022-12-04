 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trevor Lawrence returns from injury against Detroit

By guslogue Updated
Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their butts handed to them by the Detroit Lions. The score at halftime is 23-6, bad guys. To make matters worse, Jacksonville’s franchise quarterback suffered a lower-body injury as the second quarter clock expired.

The play can be watched here by anyone who wishes to see the injury (slightly gruesome).

Lawrence’s left ankle got twisted badly as he was sacked by Justin Houston -- bad enough to potentially cause long-term concerns. Lawrence was wringing on the ground after the play.

But! There’s good news too. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard starting warming up on the sideline before the start of the third quarter, but Lawrence quickly followed out of the locker room.

The FOX broadcast crew had one injury update after halftime, and it was a good one.

This story will be updated as more news on Lawrence emerges.

Adam Schefter tweeted that Lawrence is warming up to return to the game.

And now Trevor Lawrence is back in the game! Maybe the team could/should have kept their quarterback of the future out, similar to Travis Etienne following his own twisted ankle last week. But Lawrence is now back in as Jacksonville trails Detroit by 24 points.

