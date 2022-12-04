Trevor Lawrence returns from injury against Detroit

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their butts handed to them by the Detroit Lions. The score at halftime is 23-6, bad guys. To make matters worse, Jacksonville’s franchise quarterback suffered a lower-body injury as the second quarter clock expired.

The play can be watched here by anyone who wishes to see the injury (slightly gruesome).

Lawrence’s left ankle got twisted badly as he was sacked by Justin Houston -- bad enough to potentially cause long-term concerns. Lawrence was wringing on the ground after the play.

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence is down after being sacked on the previous play. He was able to walk off the field on his own strength. pic.twitter.com/vVWf03c1AC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

But! There’s good news too. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard starting warming up on the sideline before the start of the third quarter, but Lawrence quickly followed out of the locker room.

Another update: Trevor Lawrence is jogging back and forth on the Jacksonville sideline. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 4, 2022

The FOX broadcast crew had one injury update after halftime, and it was a good one.

Doug P says he thinks TL will play in second half according to Fox... — Dan Hicken (@DanHicken) December 4, 2022

This story will be updated as more news on Lawrence emerges.

--

Adam Schefter tweeted that Lawrence is warming up to return to the game.

Trevor Lawrence is warming up on the sideline to return to the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

And now Trevor Lawrence is back in the game! Maybe the team could/should have kept their quarterback of the future out, similar to Travis Etienne following his own twisted ankle last week. But Lawrence is now back in as Jacksonville trails Detroit by 24 points.