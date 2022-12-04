Jaguars dominated by Lions, 40-14

The Jacksonville Jaguars were riding high off their comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens last week headed into their matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but it didn’t take long for all the momentum to be yoinked out from under the Jaguars. On the opening drive the Jaguars were moving the ball with ease until a Travis Etienne fumbled completely turned it into a no good, very bad day.

The Lions turned the turnover into a touchdown, followed up by a Jaguars field goal and then the Lions never looked back, acing the No Punt Challenge, as they subsequently scored on literally every offensive possession except for the last one, to kneel the ball as time ran out.

It was a rough day for both the offense and the defense, but especially the defense who just couldn’t seem to get off blocks, cover anyone and really just simply make a play. On the offensive side, quarterback Trevor Lawrence actually played a lot better than his stat line, but was let down by a bunch of bad drops by his receivers. Lawrence also appeared to get injured right before the half, as his leg twisted under a defender and he was slow to get up, limping off the field.

Thankfully Lawrence is fine and played out the rest of the game with no visible limitations, but it was a rough follow up to a nice win last week with the Tennessee Titans on the road on the horizon.