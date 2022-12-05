Monday Night Football: Saints underdogs to Buccaneers

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an NFC clash between the

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an NFC South clash between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is an interesting matchup because it could mean first place for the Bucs, but it also could mean keeping playoff and division title hopes alive for the Saints.

The funny thing is however, all of the teams in the NFC South are currently under .500.

The Bucs are in the drivers seat for the division currently at 5-6, however even at 4-8 the New Orleans Saints can still pull off a run and win the division. That possibility is still a real one that currently exists!

This Monday Night matchup has the potential to be a highly entertaining game with a lot of points scored because it’s between two bad teams that like to try to score points.

As it stands right now, the Bucs are a three-point favorite.

You can find all the NFL odds here, with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.