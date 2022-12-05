2022 NFL odds: Jaguars road underdogs to Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars followed up their impressive and confidence inspiring rally against the Baltimore Ravens with laying a massive egg on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, getting absolutely dominated 40-14.

Good news, the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium are up next.

The 7-5 Titans are also coming off a loss where they got dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10 in a game that was close until it wasn’t. The Titans offense struggled mightily against the Eagles, but the good news is the Jaguars are up next and they seem to be everyone’s slump buster.

For the Jaguars, their offense continues to put up good yardage and score some points, but they still make too many backbreaking mistakes throughout the game and ruin chances. It started against the Lions on the opening drive with a fumble by Travis Etienne and then continued with some bad drops by Zay Jones and Evan Engram.

And that’s before talking about the defense.

The game on Sunday in Tennessee has all the makings for another classic of the Titans absolutely dominating the Jaguars, so that means the Jaguars will probably win.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are a 3.5-point underdog.

